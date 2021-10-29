NewClimate Institute at the COP26 in Glasgow

The 26th Conference of Parties of the UNFCCC will take place from 31 October – 12 November 2021. NewClimate Institute will be present in Glasgow hosting and participating in multiple events. Additionally, we will release several related publications before and during COP26. You can find all information on this page.

Note: We are including timings of events in Glasgow (GMT) and Central European Time (CET). Events and publications on this page will be updated continuously.

Share this: Tweet





Email

