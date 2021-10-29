NewClimate Institute at the COP26 in Glasgow

The 26th Conference of Parties of the UNFCCC will take place from 31 October – 12 November 2021. NewClimate Institute will be present in Glasgow hosting and participating in multiple events. Additionally, we will release several related publications before and during COP26. You can find all information on this page.
Note: We are including timings of events in Glasgow (GMT) and Central European Time (CET). Events and publications on this page will be updated continuously.
Events & Appearances
Events with NewClimate Institute participation:
Organiser: Climate Action Tracker, UNEP DTU Partnership, PBL Netherlands Environmental Assessment Agency, Climate Analytics, Imperial College London
Speakers: various, incl. Louise Jeffery (NewClimate)
19h00 – 20h00 (GMT)
20h00 – 21h00 (CET)
EU Pavilion
This side event will explore key considerations facing decision makers in Glasgow to get the rules and procedures in place for international carbon markets under Article 6. NewClimate will present analysis on three key unresolved issues that have potential to impact the global net emission reductions achieved through Article 6, namely achieving an Overall Mitigation in Global Emissions, the Share of Proceeds to support adaptation measures and the transition of CDM units and activities.
Organiser: OECD, IEA, Climate Analytics, NewClimate, Öko-Institut, UNEP DTU Partnership, GGGI
Moderator: Susanne Pedersen (UNEP DTU Partnership)
Speakers: Harry Fearnehough (NewClimate), Luca Lo Re (IEA), Jane Ellis (OECD), Karen Olsen (UNEP DTU Partnership), Sonam Phuntsho Wangdi (Royal Government of Bhutan, LDC Group Chair), Alex Saer (Ministry of Environment for Colombia) (tbc)
16h00 – 17h00 (GMT)
17h00 – 18h00 (CET)
EU Pavilion
Organiser: The German Institute for Economic Research, Perspectives Climate Group, Finnish Institute of International Affairs (FIIA), Germanwatch, NewClimate, World Resources Institute
16h00 – 17h00 (GMT)
17h00 – 18h30 (CET)
EU Pavilion
Organiser: NewClimate Institute, Carbon Footprint Italy
Speakers: various, incl. Aki Kachi (NewClimate)
17h30 – 18h30 (GMT)
18h30 – 19h30 (CET)
EU Pavilion
While being one of the fastest developing regions in the world with energy demand projected to grow by 60% over the next 20 years, fossil fuels remain Southeast Asia’s dominant source of energy. Against the background of a global push towards net-zero, local thought leaders will take stock and discuss the progress made to date in Southeast Asian largest countries, and – joined by international experts – discuss potential triggers to accelerate a just energy transition.
Organiser: CASE Southeast Asia
Speakers: various, incl. Frauke Röser (NewClimate)
11h30 – 13h00 (GMT)
12h30 – 14h00 (CET)
German Pavilion
In this press conference, we present the latest results of the Climate Change Performance Index 2022. The index aims to encourage countries which have, up to now, failed to take ambitious actions on climate protection as well as to highlight countries with best-practice climate policies. The index evaluates and compares the climate protection performance of the 58 largest emitters of GHG emissions globally and has been published annually since 2006.
Organiser: Germanwatch
Speakers: various, including Niklas Höhne (NewClimate) and Jan Burck (Germanwatch)
09h30 – 10h00 (GMT)
10h30 – 11h00 (CET)
East Lomond Suite
In this press conference, we will present the updated country assessments, and a briefing paper that summarises the most crucial developments. We also welcome participants from outside of media, but please note that journalists will get to ask questions first.
Organiser: Climate Action Tracker (Climate Analytics, NewClimate Institute)
Speakers: Niklas Höhne (NewClimate), Bill Hare (Climate Analytics), others tba
CAT homepage
14h00-15h00 (GMT)
15h00-16h00 (CET)
In a new study, the German Development Institute (DIE) and NewClimate Institute show what the transformational change required for Paris and the SDGs can look like concretely, and what role international cooperation and international development finance can play in it, diving deeper into the interlinkages in five key fields of action: energy, cities, agriculture, ecosystems and water. During this event, the organisers present the content of the study and engage representatives from North and South in a science-policy roundtable on international cooperation.
Organiser: German Development Institute (DIE), NewClimate Institute
Speakers (tbc): Dr. Jürgen Zattler (BMZ), Steffen Bauer (DIE), Marie-Jeanne Kurdziel (NewClimate), Martin Kipping (BMZ), Navroz Dubash (CPR India), Pacifica Achieng (CCD Kenya)
15:30 – 17:00 (GMT)
16h30-18h00 (CET)
German Pavilion
Key findings from the Emissions Gap Report 2021 are presented, followed by a debate on opportunities to enhance mitigation ambition of the new and updated NDCs in 2020, and to accelerate action.
Organiser: United Nations Environment Programme UNEP, United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change UNFCCC
13h15 – 14h45 (GMT)
14h15-15h45 (CET)
German Pavilion
Development-driven NDC implementation is key for achieving domestic climate targets. New tools to assess the co-benefits of mitigation action can support ambitious sector pathways. This event showcases experiences from countries and launches the NDC Update Report and Co-benefits Factsheet Series.
Organiser: NewClimate, IASS
Speakers: various, incl. Marie-Jeanne Kurdziel (NewClimate)
16h45 – 18h00 (GMT)
17h45-19h00 (CET)
UNFCCC Pavilion
Loch Lomond
At the first edition of the Finance in Common Summit in 2020, PDBs took the commitment to align with the Paris Agreement, enlarging the initial commitment taken by IDFC, MDBs and EDFIs. On the road to a full operationalization of this concept, this side event will provide the opportunity to report on progress made so far, good practices, and remaining challenges.
Organiser: IDFC, Germanwatch, NewClimate, I4CE, WRI
Speakers: various, incl. Aki Kachi (NewClimate)
13h30 – 15h00 (GMT)
14h30-16h00 (CET)
IDFC Pavilion
This workshop aims to offer an opportunity to foster technical exchanges on the different approaches to assess the alignment of counterparties.
Organiser: Mainstreaming Action in Financial Institutions Initiative
Speakers: various, incl. Aki Kachi (NewClimate)
Related Publications
Publications related to the COP26:
Carbon markets:
Rules for the implementation of Article 6 of the Paris Agreement are still under negotiation at the international level, with a key focus on reaching consensus at COP26 in Glasgow. This report aims to inform this policy making process. It explores three key unresolved issues that are closely interrelated and that have potential to impact the global net emission reductions achieved through Article 6 as well as the amount of revenues generated to help meet the adaptation needs of particularly vulnerable developing countries.
To the report
In this webinar NewClimate and Öko-Institut presented updated research on the potential supply of credits from the CDM portfolio under a range of scenarios and highlight critical implications of possible policy decisions under consideration, for Article 6 and the wider Paris Agreement goals, at COP26 in Glasgow.
To the presentation
Climate and development:
NewClimate Institute in partnership with Xander van Tilburg is supporting Argentina, Indonesia, Kenya and Thailand with the implementation of their Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), funded by the International Climate Initiative of the German government.
Recent outputs:
- Replacing Suralaya coal with solar PV: Initiating a fair and inclusive energy transition in Indonesia
- Kenya Power’s Decarbonising the Energy Mix Initiative
- The Kenyan cooking sector – Opportunities for climate action and sustainable development
- The energy transition after COVID-19
Tools and Models developed under Ambition to Action:
- Economic Impact Model (EIM): The model can be used to quantify employment and economic impacts of enhanced renewable energy scenarios and is being applied in various country contexts.
- Air Pollution Impact Model (AIRPOLIM): The model facilitates the quantification of health impacts of fossil fuel based power plants (coal and gas). We will shortly release an update to extend analysis to the health impacts from transport activities.
This study shows how transformative change can bring about sustainable development, prevent climate change from spiralling out of control and address the unavoidable consequences of climate change in a development-friendly manner.
To the report
This study investigates the techno-economic potential of green hydrogen production in Mongolia, and its application in three hard-to-abate end-use sectors – Namely heavy-duty transport in the mining sector, public transportation in Ulaanbaatar, and decentralised space heating and cooking. Based on the results, the GHG emission reduction potential is estimated, followed by an analysis on potential policy options for the introduction of green hydrogen in the Mongolian context.
To the report
This project seeks to drive the energy sector transition in four partner countries, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam as well as engage with decision makers in the wider region. The overarching goal is to support a change in the power sector narrative towards an evidence-based energy transition that robustly supports the region’s development strategies as it pursues Paris Agreement goals.
To the project
This tool provides policymakers and analysts with a means of operationalising a green recovery framework that more appropriately caters to the distinct characteristics of developing countries. It allows users to define their country’s context and distinct challenges. Based on the specification of these characteristics, the user is provided with a shortlist of potentially impactful policy focus areas. Within each policy focus area, the user can qualitatively evaluate user-defined and pre-defined recovery measures along the criteria of the proposed recovery framework.
To the tool
To the tool’s framework report
Tracking countries’ climate actions:
This report by NewClimate Institute, PBL Netherlands Environmental Assessment Agency and the International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis (IIASA) provides an overview of projected greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in 26 major emitting countries and regions up to 2030 under currently implemented policies. The report shows that emissions are projected to remain above 2005 levels in most countries but concludes that 16 out of the 26 countries and regions analysed are on track or close to achieve the NDC targets they have previously set for themselves. Eight are on track to also meet their updated NDC targets (with another two countries being close). 11 countries are not on track to meet their updated targets, and five of the 26 countries have not submitted an NDC update.
To the report
The Climate Action Tracker evaluates whether 40 countries are on track to meet their climate commitments, annually estimates the global temperature increase based on implemented policies and pledges, and analyses options to strengthen mitigation action on a country and sector level.
Special report series:
- Climate Governance Assessment Series:This memo series provides guidance on how major emitting sectors can achieve the rapid transformations required to meet the Paris Agreement temperature goal. CAT Governance project page
- Scaling Up Climate Action: This report series considers options for countries to move their emissions towards a Paris Agreement compatible pathway and achieve significant benefits. The most recent reports cover Argentina, Australia, Indonesia and Turkey and their actions for electricity production, urban passenger transport, and residential buildings. CAT Scaling up project page
This is the 12th edition of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) Emissions Gap Report. It assesses the gap between estimated future global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions if countries implement their climate mitigation pledges and the global emission levels from least-cost pathways that are aligned with achieving the temperature goals of the Paris Agreement. This difference between “where we are likely to be and where we need to be” has become known as the ‘emissions gap’. The report also examines further areas that are highly relevant for bridging the gap: updated NDCs and Net-zero targets, as well as Green Recovery measures.
To the UNEP website
To the latest report
This report is the third and the latest edition of the series since 2018 that take stock of climate action by cities, regions and businesses and their global aggregate impact on greenhouse gas emissions. The 2021 edition focuses on the progress of non-state and subnational actors toward their emissions reduction targets.
To the report
Climate finance:
Financial institutions’ current investments in gas reflect an underestimation of climate risks, including the extent to which gas value chain investments pose a threat to achieving 1.5°C. This report surveys these risks, outlining the need for much tighter restrictions on lending for all parts of the gas value chain.
To the report
To the blogpost
This working paper written by Germanwatch, NewClimate Institute and WRI provides input into ongoing discussion of Paris consistency and alignment of financial flows according to the Agreement’s Article 2.1c.
To the report
With this framework, NewClimate Institute and I4CE provide IDFC members with clear and practical guidance on how to align their operations with the requirements of the Paris Agreement.
To the report
About this COP
Key topics from NewClimate’s perspective:
NewClimate Institute will participate in the UNFCCC climate negotiations and contributes to the conference with reports and other publications. Essential topics expected during this COP include:
- How big is the climate action gap? Sadly, new and updated NDCs, together with announced mitigation pledges for 2030, only slightly narrow the gap in climate action to meet the Paris Agreement goals. A team of international scientists, including NewClimate experts, has compiled this in the twelfth edition of the “UNEP Emissions Gap Report”.
- Will new national proposals on climate protection close the yawning gap? Which countries have improved their policies since Paris? Are the countries on track to meet their targets? Are new proposals better than previous ones? Regular updates on 40 countries are available on the Climate Action Tracker – press conference in Glasgow on Tuesday, 9 November, 14 p.m. (Glasgow time)
- What rules may emerge for a new international carbon market? A final chapter of the Paris Agreement rulebook still lacks agreement: the international carbon markets. The devil is in the details which is why robust rule-setting is key to ensure the system reduces emissions efficiently instead of facilitating empty claims.
- Will international climate finance be strengthened? On the one hand it is essential that, developed countries provide finance to support developing countries. On the other hand, they should also re-evaluate current investment policies of development finance institutions and, for example, halt support on gas infrastructure.
- How to combine climate protection and development? Sustainable development policy and climate policy should be thought of together to tackle the global climate crisis. Especially when dealing with the economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, countries can resort to measures that help the economy and the climate. In Mongolia, a hydrogen strategy could help to heat with renewable energies even in the cold winters. In Kenya, the electricity supply could be converted to 100% renewable energies.
