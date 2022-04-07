Tel: +49 30 235 959 996

Email: s.woollands@newclimate.org

Santiago Woollands is a climate policy analyst at the NewClimate Institute, based in Berlin. He works in projects related to the quantitative analysis of GHG emissions trajectories and the implementation of emissions reduction policies at the national and subnational levels. He is also involved in supporting the development of climate finance strategies for international and multilateral organizations.

Santiago holds a master’s degree in Public Policy Analysis from the Willy Brandt School of Public Policy at the University of Erfurt in Germany, where he focused on energy policy, with a particular focus on the energy transition. His master thesis investigated the political economy of fiscal stimulus spending and the green recovery in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. He also holds a degree in Philosophy from the National University of La Plata in Argentina and over 2 years of interdisciplinary research experience.

