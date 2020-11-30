Tel: +49 30 208 492 750

Email: m.marquardt@newclimate.org

Mats Marquardt is a climate policy analyst in the Berlin office of NewClimate Institute, currently focusing on climate finance and the sustainable development co-benefits of climate action. He is a development economist, with a keen interest in exploring the relevance of climate action co-benefits and the role of finance institutions in driving Paris-aligned sustainable development. Prior to joining NewClimate Institute, Mats worked as a climate action and development advisor for the international consultancy firm Factor. He has more than three years of experience working with multilateral entities and public institutions on climate action, sustainable development and renewable energy policy around the world.

Mats holds a bachelor’s degree in Economics and Management Science from the University of Southampton, as well as a master’s degree in Development Economics from the Georg-August Universität Göttingen. In his studies, he specialized in research methods for applied empirical economics in developing countries.

