Tel: +49 221 999 833 17

Email: r.skribbe@newclimate.org

Reena Skribbe is a climate policy analyst, where her most recent work focuses on the quantification of sustainable development impacts of climate action in South-East Asia, a global analysis of air quality related health impacts from coal plants, and the mitigation potential of international carbon markets. Reena holds a MSc in Environmental Economics and Climate Change from the London School of Economics and Political Science and a BSc in Economics from the University of Cologne. For her dissertation she quantified the financial market impact of delinking emission trading schemes.

