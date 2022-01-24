Niklas Höhne und weitere renommierte Experten wurden für eine Dokumentation des ARDs interviewt. Sie sprechen über Lösungen für das drängendste Problem unserer Zivilisation – die Klimakrise – und ob wir noch eine Chance haben, sie aufzuhalten. Die Antwort ist klar „Ja“, aber nur wenn wir jetzt sofort loslegen.

Die Doku basiert auf NewClimate Institutes Studie mit dem Titel “Realizing the promise of Paris: Roadmap to a safer climate”.

Niklas Höhne and other renowned experts were interviewed for a documentary of a German public broadcaster. They discussed possible solutions to the climate crisis and whether there is still a chance to slow it down. The answer is clearly “yes”, but only if we start immediately.

The documentary is based on NewClimate Institute’s study “Realizing the promise of Paris: Roadmap to a safer climate”.

Doku: “Die Klimaretter – haben wir noch eine Chance?” (only available in German / nur auf Deutsch verfügbar)

