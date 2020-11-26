Download presentation

Thomas Day, Frederic Hans, Julie Emmrich (all NewClimate), Ilka Starrost (GIZ), Lisa Herrmann (GIZ) and Siddharth Pathak (2050 Pathways Platform) presented on “Making long-term low GHG emissions development strategies a reality” in November 2020. We presented and discussed guidance for the development of long-term low GHG emission development strategies, in the context of economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The virtual event was based on the report “Making long-term low GHG emissions development strategies a reality: A guide to policy makers on how to develop an LTS for submission in 2020 and future revision cycles”.