A guide to policy makers on how to develop an LTS for submission and future revision cycles
Thomas Day, Frederic Hans, Julie Emmrich (all NewClimate), Ilka Starrost (GIZ), Lisa Herrmann (GIZ) and Siddharth Pathak (2050 Pathways Platform) presented on “Making long-term low GHG emissions development strategies a reality” in November 2020. We presented and discussed guidance for the development of long-term low GHG emission development strategies, in the context of economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The virtual event was based on the report “Making long-term low GHG emissions development strategies a reality: A guide to policy makers on how to develop an LTS for submission in 2020 and future revision cycles”.