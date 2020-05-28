Making long-term low GHG emissions development strategies a reality

Under the Paris Agreement, 198 Parties to the UNFCCC have collectively committed to hold global average temperature increase to well below 2°C above pre-industrial levels and to pursue efforts to limit the temperature increase to 1.5°C. The latest scientific evidence unambiguously shows the need to initiate country-level transitions toward decarbonised economies as fast as possible to reach a net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in the second half of the century globally to limit the global temperature increase accordingly.

In this context, Article §4 of the Paris Agreement calls on Parties to formulate and communicate a long-term low greenhouse gas emission development strategy (LTS) and submit these to the UNFCCC by 2020. This requirement is on top of the regular five-year update cycle of medium-term targets known as Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs).

The guide’s recommendations build upon three key concepts for consideration by policy makers: