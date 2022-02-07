

Thomas Day

The problem with net zero and carbon neutrality terminology is its ambiguity. The key thing we look for in a target is, whether the company actually explicitly commits to the reduction of its own value chain emissions. Most of them do, but the extent varies widely: some companies commit to reduce the full scope of their value chain emissions by over 90%; several others commit to a much lower emission reduction target, or a seemingly high emission reduction target that covers only a fraction of their emission sources. Where specific targets were identified, we looked at the depth of those targets as well as the coverage of emission sources that they apply to, in order to establish the proportion of the company’s full value chain emissions that the company explicitly commits to reduce, by the target year. The sample size is low, so the average commitment of a 40% emission reduction is not necessarily representative of all major companies, but it is alarming nonetheless, and is a clear indication that similar pledges from other companies should not necessarily be taken at face value. The reality may even be bleaker still, since the 40% average does not take account of the 12 companies for which we could identify no specific commitment to emission reductions for the target year. Collectively, the 25 companies specifically commit to reducing only less than 20% of their 2.7 GtCO 2 e emission footprint, by their respective headline target years.