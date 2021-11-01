The ambition loop in motion for electric vehicles in the automotive industry

Governments are currently considering increasing the ambition of targets related to EV uptake. The EU has brought forward the Fit-for-55 climate plan that includes the ambition to step up CO 2 performance standards to reduce 55% emissions from cars by 2030, which is expected to increase market uptake of EVs1. In addition, President Biden announced the Build Back Better Agenda that, among others, aims to achieve a 50% share of (hybrid-/fuel cell) electric cars of all new vehicles sold1 by 2030. China is mandating car manufacturers to achieve a 40% electric share in car sales by 2030.

Meanwhile, car manufacturers are still raising their ambition. For example, ’, Daimler AG by 20391, and Volkswagen announced to increase their ambition level for EV sales in Europe to 70% and in China and the US to 50% by 20301. These additional pledges are, however, not yet anchored in plans or strategies such as sustainability reports.

Accelerating the ambition loop

The ambition loop between governments and car manufacturers demonstrated first sparks of transformative action in some countries. However, it is not sufficient to keep the world on track on a net-zero emissions pathway, yet (see Figure 4).

We need to accelerate the ambition loop. Before or during COP26, countries are expected to update their NDC. Governments should respond to car manufacturers’ increasing ambition by rapidly implementing current announcements and increasing the ambition of EV uptake targets and by rapidly rolling out ambitious policies in support of EVs. The success of the ambition loop will depend on car manufacturers keeping their promises. Governments and car manufacturers alike have to put forward (more) ambitious EV targets at COP26 or soon after.

More actors, such as cities and retail companies, are encouraged to join and strengthen the ambition loop. Cities can promote EVs by providing charging infrastructure or discounts for EV parking permits. Retail companies could commit to electric vehicles procurement, for example by joining the EV100 initiative, WBCSD Mobility Decarbonization project or ITF Decarbonising Transport Initiative.

The ambition loop to electrify road transport is in motion but needs to be accelerated and enlarged for a deep and timely transformation to zero emissions.

1Not included in Figure 4

