Katharina Lütkehermöller, Thomas Day (both NewClimate), Mark Roelfsema (Utrecht University), Jesica Andrews (Net Zero Asset Owner Alliance, UNEP Finance Initiative) and Emily Kreps (CDP) presented on “Unpacking the finance sector’s investment commitments: What climate impact can regions, cities, businesses, and specifically financial institutions deliver?” at Climate Week NYC in September 2020.

We presented the dynamic field of non-state and subnational action, its opportunities and uncovered potential for climate ambition. Specifically, we focused on climate ambition in the financial sector, where the number of investment targets has increased over the last years. We critically assessed the size and magnitude of the financial sector’s investment targets to provide a sense of the potential impact of the sector’s ambitions.

The webinar was based on the following reports: Unpacking the finance sector’s climate related investment commitments and Accelerating Net Zero: Exploring Cities, Regions, and Companies’ Pledges to Decarbonise.

Please note that unfortunately the first minute of the webinar is missing in this recording.