The Actor and Policy Mapping Tool is an open-source, Excel-based tool to map actors, policies, and policy planning processes in a structured and transparent manner. It includes features to track linkages between actors and policies, and to visually display policy planning processes. Actor and policy mapping can be a starting point for many activities related to climate policy planning and implementation, for example when initiating sector planning processes linked to the development or review of Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC), Long-Term Strategies (LTS), or other national or sub-national climate action plans.



If you would like to know more about the tool, please contact Frederic Hans, Thomas Day or Frauke Röser.

