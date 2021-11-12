Beyond Net Zero: Empowering Climate Mitigation by Linking to Development Goals

Download full report

This report focuses on how countries that are dealing with climate change planning can ensure that these plans are integrated into their overall development planning to meet the needs of their populations—in other words, how they can go “Beyond Net Zero” to achieve balanced and complementary plans that first and foremost meet their development needs, but also move toward decarbonisation of their energy sectors and their economies.



Summary:

The report focuses on four developing and emerging economies participating in the international cooperation program, Clean Affordable and Secure Energy for Southeast Asia (CASE): Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam. The discussion presented centres on the power sector transformation, given its technological readiness and political prioritisation within the countries, and on its potential key role in achieving economy-wide net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

The report identifies six ‘bridging concepts’ and enablers relevant to Southeast Asia and its net-zero efforts, while detailing with regional and national examples the countries’ potential to accelerate the transition towards more resilient national economies.

For further discourse, please download full report and explore the sections.

Contact for further information: Swithin Lui, Gustavo de Vivero, Frauke Röser

