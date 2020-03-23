Tel: +49 221 999833-10

Email: p.bustos@newclimate.org

Paulina Bustos Albornoz is the financial assistant at NewClimate Institute. She joined the team in March 2020 and is based in Cologne. Paulina works on central financial tasks, providing support for the expansion of existing organizational and management systems as well as financial support for the accounting aspects of projects, grants and contracting. Paulina holds a B.Sc. in Public Service Administration from the University of Chile (UCH, Chile) and an M.Sc. in Natural Resources Management and Development from the University of Applied Sciences Köln (TH Köln, Germany). For her Master’s thesis, she assessed the impact of Sendai Framework and Agenda 2030 (Sustainable Development Goals) on the Chilean Disaster Risk Reduction National Policy.

Prior to joining NewClimate Institute, she worked for more than 10 years at CORFO (Chilean Economic Development Agency) in Santiago, Chile were she held a variety of positions. Within her professional career she was in charge, among other activities and projects, not only of the budgeting process, payments and management report for CORFO IT area, but also the tendering and purchase of goods and services processes along with the subsequent contract administration.

See all NewClimate experts