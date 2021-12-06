A stepwise guide to policy makers on how to establish a sector level climate planning process

This guidance offers a stepwise approach to policy makers on how to set up an effective sector level planning process, highlighting the potential for synergies from alignment of sector level climate planning with other climate planning processes and increasing the understanding around the multiple benefits that arise from such a process for national and international policy making.

Key takeaways:

Planning : Effective climate planning can support policy makers to guide climate policy making at the sectoral, national, and international level and to take informed decisions.

Process : Low-carbon transitions at the sector level plays a crucial role for the achievement of the Paris Agreement and require particular attention in climate planning

Information : Effective sector level climate planning provides a tangible basis for well-informed development of NDCs, LTSs and international reporting documents.

Alignment : The alignment of climate planning processes at the sectoral, national, and international level offers many synergies.

Guidance: A stepwise approach offers guidance to policy makers on how to set up a sector level climate planning process.

Contact for further information: Marie-Jeanne Kurdziel, Thomas Day

