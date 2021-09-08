A sector mitigation strategy in contribution to Grenada’s Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC)

The National Cooling Action Plan (NCAP) shall serve as input to Grenada’s NDC process, by providing quantitative and qualitative analyses on mitigation actions related to space cooling in buildings.



Main findings:

The NCAP aims to assist Grenada in the achievement of the country’s commitments under the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol and the Paris Agreement, and to contribute to the accomplishment of the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.

At present, buildings are responsible for 54% of total GHG emissions in Grenada and the refrigeration and air conditioning (RAC) sector accounts for around 29% of total national GHG emissions. Cooling demand is expected to increase further driven by population growth, increased temperatures, and standards of living.

Based on an in-depth analysis of the building and RAC sector in Grenada, different GHG emission pathways and the mitigation potential for both subsectors are presented in this report.

The results show that an enhanced ambition scenario, shaped around current international best practice examples and technology, will result in 62% lower emissions from the building sector in Grenada in 2050 compared to the low ambition scenario, which corresponds to a 16% decrease compared to 2015 levels.

Contact for further information: Lukas Kahlen, Anna Nilsson

