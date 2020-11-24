Analysis and assessment of the design of an offsetting system for international aviation

Download full report

This final report covers the results from a research project led by Öko-Institut and jointly conducted with other international experts such as from the Stockholm Environment Institute. The project was initiated against the background that policy-makers at the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) are considering the detailed rules of a scheme to address carbon dioxide emissions from international aviation: the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA).

Main findings:

This research project analyses matters that are critical for implementing CORSIA and ensuring that it effectively delivers on its objective of achieving carbon neutral growth. This includes an analysis of the extent to which the current EUC ensure the environmental integrity of CORSIA and how they could be amended in order to enhance environmental integrity; an assessment of the offset credit supply potential under different scenarios for the availability of offset credits for CORSIA; and an analyses what provisions could be adopted and implemented under the Paris Agreement to avoid double counting between CORSIA and nationally determined contributions.

The project results are documented in three more detailed reports that form Annexes to this final report:

Options for improving the current EUCs: A discussion paper analyses the extent to which the current EUC ensure the environmental integrity of CORSIA and how they could be amended in order to enhance environmental integrity (see section 1 and Annex 1).

A discussion paper estimates the carbon offset credit supply potential under different scenarios for the availability of offset credits for CORSIA (see section 2 and Annex 2). Avoiding double counting: A discussion paper analyses what provisions could be adopted and implemented under the Paris Agreement to avoid double counting between CORSIA and NDCs (see section 3 and Annex 3).

