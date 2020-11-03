Tel: +49 30 208 492 759

Email: p.lopez@newclimate.org

Pablo Lopez Legarreta joined NewClimate Institute in August 2020, where he focuses on the design and implementation of climate change mitigation policies and measures that contribute to low-carbon development.

Before joining NewClimate, Pablo was a Program Manager at the Center for Clean Air Policy, where he worked on climate change mitigation policies globally and in a wide variety of sectors. Prior to his work at non-profit organizations, Pablo also worked as a sustainability advisor in the private sector, as well as in business consulting.

He is a Chemical Engineer from the National University of Mexico (UNAM) and holds an MSc in Energy Science from Utrecht University.

