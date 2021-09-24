Tel: +49 30 235 959 993

Email: e.posada@newclimate.org

Eduardo Posada is a climate policy analyst at NewClimate Institute and is based in Berlin. He focuses on corporate climate responsibility, mitigation of climate change in the transport sector, and climate finance in Latin America.

Eduardo holds a BSc and a MSc in Biological Sciences from Universidad de los Andes (Bogotá, Colombia), as well as a Master of Public Policy from the Hertie School in Berlin. For his master’s thesis, he studied the effectiveness of private-sector approaches to mitigate deforestation in the Indonesian palm-oil sector. Prior to joining NewClimate, Eduardo worked as a student research assistant at a climate research institute, where he worked on climate-policy research synthesis.

See all NewClimate experts