Tel: +49 30 2084927-58

Email: d.deryng@newclimate.org

Dr. Delphine Deryng is a Climate Policy Analyst at NewClimate Institute. She focuses primarily on national and international climate policies in the agricultural and forestry sectors, and their alignment with the Paris Agreement and the sustainable development goals (SDGs) of the UN 2030 agenda. Delphine is also a Lead Author to the Sixth Assessment Report of the IPCC Working Group II and a Guest Researcher at the Integrative Research Institute on Transformations of Human-Environment Systems (IRI THESys) at Humboldt-Universität zu Berlin. She possesses extensive knowledge in the fields of climate change adaptation and mitigation, food and nutrition security and global agroecosystem modelling, as well as expertise in scientific capacity building and stakeholder engagement.

Delphine has worked for a number of international institutions in the USA, UK and Canada, and was until April 2020 a researcher within the group “Sustainable Land Use in Developing Countries” at the Leibniz Centre for Agricultural Landscape Research (ZALF), during which she led the development of agroforestry projects in the context of sub-Sahara Africa. Delphine holds a PhD in Environmental Sciences (University of East Anglia) and a Masters in Geography (McGill University).

Delphine joined the team at NewClimate in May 2020 and is based in Berlin.

