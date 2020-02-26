Climate commitments by countries, regions, cities, and businesses are numerous. But which ones are really ambitious and in line with phasing out greenhouse gases entirely? We list here an overview of truly ambitious climate actions and targets by countries, regions, cities, and businesses. This growing list shows that in all areas, there are actors that aim for the ambition level needed to fully decarbonise our society. For zero emission targets, 100% renewable targets and 100% emission free vehicles, the groups of actors is already sizeable. Even in difficult areas such as aviation and heavy industry, some actors are aiming for zero emissions.

The table was first presented in chapter 5 of the UNEP Gap report 2019 and is updated regularly since. Given the scope of existing policies and rapid change in policymaking, the table makes no claim to be exhaustive. Comments on additions are welcome, please contact Leonardo Nascimento. Greyed cells indicate that no data is available, or that the policy or action is not relevant in the specific actor scope.

Last updated 31 December 2019



Contact for further information:

