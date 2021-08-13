Position: Experienced Climate Policy Analyst / Sustainable Finance Specialist (R-2105) Start date: As soon as a suitable candidate is found. Full time – 40 hours per week. Location: Berlin or Cologne, Germany Deadline: 06/09/2021 Download as pdf

NewClimate Institute

NewClimate Institute supports climate action research and implementation around the world, focused on climate change mitigation. We are a dynamic and diverse team of researchers and policy advisors with extensive experience in supporting international climate negotiations and associated national and international decision-making processes. Through our policy-oriented research and capacity building we help national governments, international organisations, NGOs and other actors to develop and implement solutions to the global climate change challenge. NewClimate’s key motivating values are to maximise impact, in a creative and fun working environment with a positive team spirit built on openness, trust, and inclusiveness.

The position

NewClimate Institute seeks an experienced Climate Policy Analyst / Sustainable Finance Specialist for our Cologne or Berlin office to strengthen the team with a focus on climate mainstreaming / Paris alignment and international climate finance (mitigation focus). Activities include policy analysis and advisory services related to the climate implications of financial decision making, tracking and analysing financial institutions climate commitments on the global and regional level, working together with policymakers and other stakeholders to mobilise and shift financial flows. The position includes, conceptualising, leading, and managing quantitative and qualitative research projects focussed on impact. See www.newclimate.org for more information about our work.

NewClimate will support securing visa and work permit. The position comes with an attractive package of salary and additional benefits such as for example a public transport subsidy (local and national transportation), 30 days paid holidays, and a working space in our centrally located modern offices with free supplies of tea, coffee and fresh fruit. The German benefits scheme includes health insurance and other elements of social security.

Candidate profile

You should be highly motivated with a strong interest in sustainable finance, climate policy, and sustainable development.

We are looking for somebody with:

Degree in sustainable finance or degree in other relevant field (economics, political science) and relevant experience of sustainable finance, understanding of ESG methodologies

Fluent English skills (C2), German or other languages a plus; Ability to express ideas succinctly both verbally and in writing

Ability to quickly grasp ideas, concepts, processes, relationships, and trends

5 (+) years of professional experience related to the intersection of climate and finance (mitigation focus)

Good understanding of transition, lock-in, and physical risks for the finance sector

Good overview of current sustainable finance landscape and developments

Knowledge of portfolio alignment methodologies, possibly for different asset classes

Knowledge of regulatory landscape, including the EU taxonomy; as well as reporting frameworks CDP; TCFD; SASB and others

Quantitative data skills are desirable, understanding of financial analysis, CFA a plus

Existing network in sustainable finance (in Germany, Europe, and internationally) desirable

Motivation to work for a progressive, evolving non-profit and be part of a multi-disciplinary, international team

Keen to work in an international atmosphere with partners from around the globe

Able to analyse complex problems, developing and using advanced methods, and to communicate findings to a range of different audiences

Interested in a dynamic, impact-oriented team-work atmosphere

Flexible and interested to travel within Germany and internationally, once restrictions around the COVID-19 pandemic allow

Advanced knowledge of Microsoft Office applications (Word, Excel, Outlook etc.). Experience working with additional software, such as statistical packages, data visualisation and programming languages are an advantage.

Application procedure

If you are interested, we look forward to receiving your CV along with a short cover letter and university transcripts, to recruitment@newclimate.org addressed to Lena Gentes. Please include the reference number “R-2105” in the email subject and make sure to send all relevant information and files in a single pdf-document with a maximum size of 10 MB.