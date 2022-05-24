Position: Internship in the area of Climate Compatible Finance (R-IN2206) Period: 3 months, longer period possible if mandatory as part of study program. Start Date: Starting in July 2022. Full time – 40 hours per week. Location: Berlin or Cologne, Germany. Deadline: 08/06/2022 Download as pdf

NewClimate Institute

NewClimate Institute is a think tank with offices in Cologne and Berlin. We are a team of researchers and policy advisors with extensive experience in supporting the international climate negotiations and associated national and international processes. Through our policy-oriented research and capacity building we help international organisations, national governments, non-governmental organisations, and other actors to find and implement solutions to the global climate change challenge. NewClimate’s key motivating values are to strive for positive impact, whilst enjoying our work and a positive team spirit built on openness, trust and inclusiveness.

The internship

NewClimate Institute regularly works with motivated Master’s degree students, interested in a career in sustainable development and climate policy, who may join the NewClimate Institute team for an internship of 3 months (longer period possible if mandatory part of study program). For this position, we are seeking a candidate to support the research in our project “Deep Decarbonisation in Latin America”, with a focus on creating the enabling conditions to align finance flows with low-carbon development pathways in selected Latin American countries.

Tasks include

Support the preparation of a report on climate-friendly investments in the energy sector, especially hydrogen, in Latin America, with a focus on our partner countries Argentina, Brazil and Peru.

Review and analysis of investment case studies in the energy sector, with a focus on hydrogen.

Support development of research outputs and stakeholder engagement processes.

General project support (ad-hoc desk research on different sectors/ topics, contributions to presentations, reports etc.).

The internship will be remunerated. Actual conditions depend on qualification of the candidate.

Candidate profile

The preferred candidate is a motivated Master’s degree student with a high degree of responsibility and an independent working style, and a deep interest in the field of climate policy and climate finance, ideally with some understanding of different types of policy instruments and/or expertise in the energy sector.

Essential requirements:

Enrolment in a Master’s degree (or equivalent) in a relevant field of study with a focus on economics, political science, environmental studies, climate change, sustainable development or related topic for the duration of the internship.

Knowledge of the energy sector is an advantage.

Quick learning ability and openness to delve into different climate-related topics.

Interest in working in a developing country context. Pre-existing knowledge and experience in the Latin American context is an advantage.

Interest and competence in conducting data analysis and developing research methods.

Good knowledge of Microsoft Excel, Word and PowerPoint.

Excellent English skills in both speaking and writing, Spanish or Portuguese skills are a strong advantage.

Eligibility to work in Germany (EU passport, enrolment at a German university or work permit for Germany)

Application procedure

If you are interested in an internship, as described above, please send us your CV including a short cover letter and an academic transcript to date to internships@newclimate.org addressed to Lena Gentes. Important: Please include the reference number “R-IN2206” in the email subject and make sure to send all relevant information and files in a single pdf-document with a maximum size of 10 MB.