Position: Internship in tracking climate action (R-IN2202) Period: 3 months, longer period possible if mandatory part of study program. Start Date: Starting as soon as possible. Full time – 40 hours per week. Location: Berlin or Cologne, Germany, pending Covid-related regulations. Deadline: 28/02/2022 Download as pdf

NewClimate Institute

NewClimate Institute is a think tank with offices in Cologne and Berlin. We are a team of researchers and policy advisors with extensive experience in supporting the international climate negotiations and associated national and international processes. Through our policy-oriented research and capacity building we help international organisations, national governments, non-governmental organisations, and other actors to find and implement solutions to the global climate change challenge. NewClimate’s key motivating values are to strive for positive impact, whilst enjoying our work and a positive team spirit built on openness, trust and inclusiveness.

The internship

NewClimate Institute works with motivated Master’s degree students, interested in a career in sustainable development and climate policy, who may join the NewClimate Institute team for an internship of 3 months (longer period possible if mandatory part of study program). We are seeking a candidate to support two of our projects assessing progress towards the Paris Agreement mitigation objectives.

Tasks include

Collect and analyse data and review literature with a focus on climate change mitigation in the industrial sector (steel, cement, chemicals, construction industry).

Support the development of sector benchmarks for alignment with the Paris Agreement’s goals, with a focus on the industrial sector.

Support written project outputs (draft texts, reference management, formatting).

The internship will be remunerated. Actual conditions depend on qualification of the candidate.

Candidate profile

The preferred candidate is a motivated Master’s degree student with a high degree of responsibility who can work independently, and has a passion for climate policy, ideally with some understanding of climate change mitigation options in the industrial sector.

Essential requirements:

Enrolment in a Master’s degree (or equivalent) in a relevant field of study with a focus on climate change mitigation (energy and environmental management, sustainable energy systems, engineering), environmental studies, or related topic for the duration of the internship.

Quick learning ability and attention to detail.

Enthusiasm about climate change mitigation.

Interest and competence in conducting quantitative analysis.

Very good knowledge of Microsoft Excel and Word.

Excellent English skills in both speaking and writing, other languages are an advantage.

Eligibility to work in Germany (EU passport, enrolment at a German university or work permit for Germany).

Application procedure

If you are interested in an internship, as described above, please send us your CV including a short cover letter and an academic transcript to date to recruitment@newclimate.org addressed to Lena Gentes. Important: Please include the reference number “R-IN2202” in the email subject and make sure to send all relevant information and files in a single pdf-document with a maximum size of 10 MB.