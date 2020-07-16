Position: Internship in the area of tracking climate action (R-IN2003) : Internship in the area of tracking climate action (R-IN2003) Period: 3 months, longer period possible if mandatory part of study program; full time – 40 hours per week. Start date: Starting as soon as possible. Location: Cologne, Germany Deadline: As soon as possible. Position will be closed when suitable candidate is found. Download as pdf

NewClimate Institute

NewClimate Institute (www.newclimate.org) is a think tank with offices in Cologne and Berlin. We are a team of researchers and policy advisors with long experience in supporting the international climate negotiations and associated national and international processes. Through our policy-oriented research and capacity building we help international organisations, national governments, NGOs, and other actors to find and implement solutions to the global climate change challenge. NewClimate’s key motivating values are to strive for positive impact, whilst enjoying our work and a positive team spirit built on openness, trust and inclusiveness..

The internship

NewClimate Institute regularly works with motivated Master’s degree students, interested in a career in sustainable development and climate policy, who may join the NewClimate Institute team for an internship of 3 months (longer period possible if mandatory part of study program). For this position, we are seeking a candidate to support our research across multiple climate action tracking projects, with a focus on policy research activities to support projects such as Climate Action Tracker, Climate Change Performance Index and non-state climate action impact analysis.

Possible tasks may include:

Review climate mitigation-relevant policy developments in major emitting economies.

Prepare project-specific policy datasets to support various projects.

Support the maintenance and development of the Climate Policy Database.

General project support (ad-hoc desk research on different sectors/ topics, contributions to presentations, reports etc.).

The internship will be remunerated. Actual conditions depend on qualification of the candidate.

Candidate profile

The preferred candidate is a motivated Master’s degree student with a high degree of responsibility and an independent working style, and a deep interest in the field of climate policy, ideally with some understanding of different types of policy instruments and/or sector expertise.

Essential requirements:

Enrolment in a Master’s degree (or equivalent) in a relevant field of study with a focus on political science, environmental studies, climate change, sustainable development or related topic for the duration of the internship.

Quick learning ability and openness to delve into different climate-related topics.

Interest and competence in conducting data analysis and developing research methods.

Good knowledge of Microsoft Excel, Word and PowerPoint.

Languages: Proficient English skills in both speaking and writing, other languages (e.g. German, Chinese, Spanish, Bahasa Indonesia) are an advantage.

Eligibility for internships in Germany.

Application procedure