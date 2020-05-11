Position: Intern in the area of Climate & Development (R-IN2002) : Intern in the area of Climate & Development (R-IN2002) Period: 3 months, longer period possible if mandatory part of study program.

Full time – 40 hours per week. Start date: Starting as soon as possible. Location: Cologne, Germany Deadline: As soon as possible. Position will be closed when suitable candidate is found. Download as pdf

NewClimate Institute

NewClimate Institute is a think tank with offices in Cologne and Berlin. We are a team of researchers and policy advisors with long experience in supporting the international climate negotiations and associated national and international processes. Through our policy-oriented research and capacity building we help international organisations, national governments, NGOs and other actors to find and implement solutions to the global climate change challenge.

Flagship projects include the Climate Action Tracker and the German government-funded Ambition to Action. Our recent works have been published in Nature, Climate Policy and Environmental Research Letters, and featured in various media outlets including the Economist and Washington Post.

The internship

NewClimate Institute regularly works with motivated Master’s degree students, interested in a career in sustainable development and climate policy, who may join the NewClimate Institute team for an internship of 3 months’ (longer period possible if mandatory part of study program). For this position, we are seeking a candidate to support our research in the Ambition to Action project with a focus on activities to support the advancement of climate and development goals in Kenya and/ or Argentina.

Possible tasks may include:

Support definition and elaboration of project activities in the context of NDC implementation and LTS development in our partner countries Kenya and Argentina.

Literature review and data collection on specific topics of interest, e.g. clean cooking, clean energy systems and associated development benefits in Kenya or the role of natural gas for decarbonisation in Argentina (still to be defined).

Support development of research outputs and stakeholder engagement processes.

General project support (ad-hoc desk research on different sectors/ topics, contributions to presentations, reports etc.).

The internship will be remunerated. Actual conditions depend on qualification of the candidate.

Candidate profile

The preferred candidate is a highly motivated Master’s degree student with a high degree of responsibility and an independent working style, and a deep interest in the field of climate and development policy, ideally with some energy (or other) sector expertise.

Essential requirements:

Enrolment in a Master’s degree (or equivalent) in a relevant field of study with a focus on climate change, renewable energy, sustainable development or related topic for the duration of the internship/ master thesis.

Quick learning ability and openness to delve into different climate-related topics.

Interest in working in a developing country context. Pre-existing knowledge and experience in the East African and/ or Latin American context is an advantage.

Interest and competence in qualitative and/ or quantitative data analysis and research methods.

Good report writing skills.

Good knowledge of Microsoft Excel, Word and PowerPoint.

Languages: Proficient English skills in both speaking and writing, other languages (e.g. German, Spanish, Swahili) are an advantage.

Eligibility for internships in Germany.

Application procedure

If you are interested in an internship as described above, please send us your CV including a short cover letter to recruitment@newclimate.org addressed to Eva Arnold. Please include the code “R-IN2002” in the subject line of your email.