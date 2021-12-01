Position: Graphic designer (R-AD2107) Start date: As soon as a suitable candidate is found. Full time – 40 hours per week. Location: Cologne, Germany Deadline: 13 December 2021 Download as pdf

NewClimate Institute

NewClimate Institute supports research and implementation of action against climate change around the globe. We are a dynamic and diverse team of researchers and policy advisors with long experience in supporting the international climate negotiations and associated national and international processes. Through our policy-oriented research and capacity building we help international organisations, national governments, NGOs and other actors to find and implement solutions to the global climate change challenge. NewClimate’s key motivating values are to strive for impact, whilst enjoying our work and a positive team spirit built on openness, trust and inclusiveness.

The position

NewClimate seeks a professional to strengthen the communications team, with a focus on graphic and visual design, to improve the impact of NewClimate’s outputs and make our work even more accessible to a wider audience.

Activities include:

Translation of complex information of our outputs into appealing and understandable visual material, such as figures, infographics and illustrations

Layout of reports and other outputs (e.g. presentation slides)

Creating and laying out communication materials (e.g. newsletter, social media content)

Visualisation of data in reports and online platforms

Supporting social media activities, the maintenance of our websites and other day-to-day work of the communications team

Maintenance of document templates for internal use (in Microsoft Office applications)

Candidate profile

You should be highly motivated and passionate about action against climate change, decarbonisation policies and sustainable development, and enthusiastic about communicating those topics to our audiences.

We are looking for somebody who is:

Motivated to work in a small, evolving institute and be part of a multi-disciplinary, international team

Keen to work in an international atmosphere

Self-sufficient, independent and eager to learn

Interested in a dynamic, impact-oriented team-work atmosphere

Requirements are:

Combination of visual design and climate change / energy / sustainable development: Degree in graphic design or similar with proven professional experience in the area of climate change, energy or sustainable development; or A university degree in climate science, energy science or related fields with proven professional experience in graphic design.

Ability to visualise complex contexts and data

Great attention to details

Full proficiency in English (written and spoken)

Advanced knowledge of Microsoft Office applications (Word, Excel, Outlook, Power Point etc.).

Advanced knowledge of Adobe software (Illustrator, InDesign and Photoshop) and data visualisation tools (e.g. Plotly, Tableau)

Familiarity with social media management tools, Mailchimp and website content management systems (e.g. WordPress, Wagtail or Drupal) is an advantage.

Video editing skills are an advantage

Application procedure

If you are interested, we look forward to receiving your CV along with a short cover letter, transcripts and examples of previous work, to recruitment@newclimate.org. Please include the reference number “R-AD2107” in the email subject and make sure to send all relevant information and files in a single pdf-document with a maximum size of 10 MB. The remuneration will depend on the level of experience of the applicant.