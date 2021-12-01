Position: Communications specialist (editing/writing) (R-AD2108) Start date: As soon as a suitable candidate is found. Full time – 40 hours per week. Location: Cologne, Germany Deadline: 13 December 2021 Download as pdf

NewClimate Institute

NewClimate Institute supports research and implementation of action against climate change around the globe. We are a dynamic and diverse team of researchers and policy advisors with long experience in supporting the international climate negotiations and associated national and international processes. Through our policy-oriented research and capacity building we help international organisations, national governments, NGOs and other actors to find and implement solutions to the global climate change challenge. NewClimate’s key motivating values are to strive for impact, whilst enjoying our work and a positive team spirit built on openness, trust and inclusiveness.

The position

NewClimate seeks a person to strengthen the communications team, with a focus on written outputs. The objective is to further improve the clarity of the message in our reports and other outputs through increased quality of structures and language.

Activities include:

Translating complex information of our outputs into concise, clear and understandable texts

Drafting summaries and press releases based on our reports

Editing and proof reading of written outputs

Guiding the general writing process and writing style in the organisation, supporting staff to improve their writing

Giving inputs to the strategic direction of communications for individual projects and NewClimate as a whole

Supporting other written outputs, such as newsletters, blog posts, social media channels, presentations with a focus on language and messaging

Supporting social media activities and the maintenance of our websites

Candidate profile

You should be highly motivated and passionate about action against climate change, decarbonisation policies and sustainable development, and enthusiastic about communicating those topics to our audiences.

We are looking for somebody who is:

Motivated to work in a small, evolving institute and be part of a multi-disciplinary, international team

Keen to work in an international atmosphere with partners from around the globe

Self-sufficient, independent and eager to learn

Interested in a dynamic, impact-oriented team-work atmosphere

Enthusiastic about writing on climate policy

Requirements are:

Combination of writing experience and knowledge in the field: University degree in a related field (e.g. climate science, climate and development, energy science) or similar qualifications through long-term professional experience in the field and experience in writing/editing, or University degree in journalism or language and experience in writing on climate change / energy / sustainable development.

Excellent communication skills with diverse sets of audiences particularly through written outputs, but also verbal communication

Knowledge of international and national climate change mitigation policy and the nexus of climate and development

Advanced knowledge of Microsoft Office applications (Word, Outlook etc.).

Full proficiency in English (native speaker level, spoken and written) required. Other languages (German, Spanish, French, Chinese) are an advantage

Familiarity with social media management tools, Mailchimp and website content management systems (e.g. WordPress, Drupal, Wagtail) is a plus.

Application procedure

If you are interested, we look forward to receiving your CV along with a short cover letter, transcripts and examples of previous work, to recruitment@newclimate.org. Please include the reference number “R-AD2108” in the email subject and make sure to send all relevant information and files in a single pdf-document with a maximum size of 10 MB. The remuneration will depend on the level of experience of the applicant.