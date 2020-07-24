Position: Climate Policy Analyst with an economics focus (R-2004) : Climate Policy Analyst with an economics focus (R-2004) Period: Starting as soon as a suitable candidate is found. Full time – 40 hours per week. Location: Cologne or Berlin Deadline: 14 August 2020 Download as pdf

NewClimate Institute

NewClimate Institute is a think tank which started operations in November 2014. We are a team of researchers and policy advisors with considerable experience supporting the international climate negotiations and associated national and international processes. Through our policy-oriented research and capacity building we help international organisations, national governments, NGOs and other actors to find and implement solutions to the global climate change challenge. NewClimate’s key motivating values are to strive for impact, whilst enjoying our work and a positive team spirit built on openness, trust and inclusiveness.

The position

NewClimate Institute seeks a Climate Policy Analyst in Cologne or Berlin. Your work would focus on policy analysis and scenarios, with a primary focus on the energy sector but also covering other sectors with key relevance for climate change mitigation. Possible projects may include the further development of methods to quantify the sustainable development impacts, or “co-benefits” of climate mitigation, as well as working together with partners in developing countries on issues related to their climate change planning processes. The position includes, amongst other tasks, quantitative and qualitative policy analysis, contribution to research reports, the presentation at and participation in international workshops, and conferences and desk analysis on climate change mitigation related topics.

Candidate profile

You should be highly motivated with a strong interest in the field of climate change, energy policy, economics, and sustainable development.

We are looking for somebody who is:

Motivated to work in a small, evolving institute and be part of a multi-disciplinary, international team.

Keen to work in an international atmosphere with partners from around the globe.

Self-sufficient, independent and eager to learn.

Thorough, solution seeking and scientific in her/his way of working.

Able to analyse complex problems, developing and using advanced methods, and to communicate findings to a range of different audiences.

Interested in a dynamic, solution-oriented team-work atmosphere.

Flexible and interested to travel within Germany and internationally.

Requirements are:

Masters degree or equivalent in an economics-related field.

Excellent academic record and demonstrated interest in topics related to understanding and addressing climate change.

Good knowledge of development- and environmental-economics theory.

Strong aptitude for quantitative analysis and proficient knowledge of tools and techniques for working with data.

Excellent skills in the compilation, review and critical analysis of diverse literature sources.

Full proficiency in English (spoken and written) required. German, Spanish or French skills are an advantage.

No prior work experience is required but relevant internship experience is desired.

Advanced knowledge of Microsoft Office applications (Word, Excel, Outlook etc.). Experience working with additional software, such as statistical packages, data visualisation and programming languages are an advantage.

Application procedure

If you are interested and fit the described profile, we look forward to receiving your CV along with a short cover letter and an overview of grades (academic transcript) obtained during your studies, to recruitment@newclimate.org. Please include the reference number “R-2004” in the email subject.

Please make sure to send all relevant information and files in a single pdf-document with a maximum size of 10 MB.