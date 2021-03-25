Position: Climate Policy Analyst (R-2103) Period: Starting as soon as a suitable candidate is found. Full time – 40 hours per week. Location: Cologne or Berlin Deadline: 16 April 2021 Download as pdf

NewClimate Institute

NewClimate Institute supports research and implementation of action against climate change around the globe. We are a dynamic and diverse team of researchers and policy advisors with long experience in supporting the international climate negotiations and associated national and international processes. Through our policy-oriented research and capacity building we help international organisations, national governments, NGOs and other actors to find and implement solutions to the global climate change challenge. NewClimate’s key motivating values are to strive for impact, whilst enjoying our work and a positive team spirit built on openness, trust and inclusiveness.

The position

NewClimate Institute seeks a Climate Policy Analyst in Cologne or Berlin to strengthen the team across the different areas of work. Possible activities include policy analysis and advisory services, tracking progress towards decarbonisation at the global and regional level in different climate-relevant sectors, working together with partners in developing countries to advance the implementation of the Paris Agreement in the context of broader development goals, as well as working with institutions in the private and financial sectors to support a transition to a decarbonised economy. The position includes, amongst other tasks, quantitative and qualitative analysis, the contribution to research reports, the organisation of and participation in international workshops and conferences, and desk analysis on climate change mitigation related topics.

Candidate profile

You should be highly motivated with a strong interest in the field of climate change, decarbonisation policies and sustainable development.

We are looking for somebody who is:

Motivated to work in a small, evolving institute and be part of a multi-disciplinary, international team

Keen to work in an international atmosphere with partners from around the globe

Self-sufficient, independent and eager to learn

Thorough, solution seeking and scientific in her/his way of working

Able to analyse complex problems, developing and using advanced methods, and to communicate findings to a range of different audiences

Interested in a dynamic, impact-oriented team-work atmosphere

Flexible and interested to travel within Germany and internationally, once restrictions around the COVID-19 pandemic allow

Requirements are:

Master’s degree or equivalent in a related field (e.g. environmental sciences or engineering, development economics, energy systems, natural sciences)

Excellent academic record and demonstrated interest in topics related to understanding and addressing climate change

Aptitude for quantitative analysis and proficient knowledge of tools and techniques for working with data

Very good communication skills with diverse sets of audiences both in written outputs as well as verbal communication

Full proficiency in English (spoken and written) required. Spanish, German or French skills are an advantage

No prior work experience is required but relevant internship experience is desired

Excellent skills in the compilation, review and critical analysis of diverse literature sources

Advanced knowledge of Microsoft Office applications (Word, Excel, Outlook etc.). Experience working with additional software, such as statistical packages, data visualisation and programming languages are an advantage.

Application procedure

If you are interested and fit the described profile, we look forward to receiving your CV along with a short cover letter and an overview of grades obtained during your studies, to recruitment@newclimate.org. Please include the reference number “R-2103” in the email subject.

Please make sure to send all relevant information and files in a single pdf-document with a maximum size of 10 MB.