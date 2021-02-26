Position: Policy Analyst – Greenhouse gas emission reductions in land-use, agriculture and food systems (R-2102) (d/f/m) : Policy Analyst – Greenhouse gas emission reductions in land-use, agriculture and food systems (R-2102) (d/f/m) Period: Starting as soon as a suitable candidate is found. Full time – 40 hours per week. Location: Cologne or Berlin Deadline: 24 March 2021 Download as pdf

NewClimate Institute

NewClimate Institute supports research and implementation of action against climate change around the globe. We are a dynamic and diverse team of researchers and policy advisors with long experience in supporting the international climate negotiations and associated national and international processes. Through our policy-oriented research and capacity building we help international organisations, national governments, NGOs and other actors to find and implement solutions to the global climate change challenge.

The position

We seek a policy analyst to strengthen our team in the area of reductions of greenhouse gas emissions in land-use, agriculture and food systems. In various projects we assess and support the development of policies and strategies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from various sectors, including agriculture and forestry. The position involves a combination of analysis and project management tasks in close cooperation with the existing project teams. This includes, amongst other responsibilities:

Conduct qualitative and quantitative assessment of government policies on land-use, agriculture and food systems, in particular their impact on greenhouse gas emissions and broader sustainable development goals

Efficiently write reports and prepare other outputs that describe the results of the analysis and translate them into actionable advice

Support the engagement with sector experts and government decision makers on the development of effective greenhouse gas reduction policies and strategies in the sector

Manage (parts of) projects related to greenhouse gas mitigation in land-use, agriculture and food systems

Candidate profile

You should be highly motivated with a strong interest in the field of climate change, greenhouse gas reduction policy and sustainable development.

We are looking for somebody who is:

Motivated to work in a small, evolving institute and be part of a multi-disciplinary, international team

Keen to work in an international atmosphere with partners from around the globe

Self-sufficient, independent and eager to learn

Thorough, solution seeking and high-quality way of working that can stand the test of scientists and policy makers

Able to analyse complex problems, developing and using advanced methods and to communicate findings to a range of different audiences

Flexible and interested to travel within Germany and internationally, once restrictions around the COVID-19 pandemic allow

Requirements are:

Master’s degree or equivalent in natural sciences, agriculture, forestry or a related field. Other disciplines possible if significant work experience is in the agriculture / land-use sector

Experience in quantitative assessment of the emission reduction impact of climate change mitigation policies in the agriculture and forestry sector

Excellent report writing, communication and presentation skills

Up to 3 years of work experience in the area of agriculture and forestry policies, ideally on greenhouse gas mitigation policies and with links to international climate negotiations

Excellent academic record and demonstrated interest in topics related to understanding and addressing climate change

Knowledge on mitigation options in other sectors (e.g. energy systems, industry, transport, buildings) is an advantage

Full proficiency in English (spoken and written) required. Spanish, German or French skills are an advantage

Advanced knowledge of Microsoft Office applications (Word, Excel, Outlook etc.). Experience working with additional software, such as statistical packages, data visualisation and programming languages are an advantage.

Application procedure

If you are interested and fit the described profile, we look forward to receiving your CV along with a short cover letter, an overview of grades obtained during your studies, contact details of a reference person and any other supporting material to recruitment@newclimate.org. Please include the reference number “R-2102” in the email subject.

Please make sure to send all relevant information and files in a single pdf-document with a maximum size of 10 MB.